The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 274,675 new examinations were conducted, during the past hours, on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid). -19), and those who are in contact with her and isolate them.

The ministry revealed 2,167 new cases of the emerging coronavirus from different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 616,160 cases.

The Ministry announced the recovery of 2,102 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 595,086 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of four infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1767 cases, expressing its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those infected, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing. to ensure the health and safety of all.

In addition, the Ministry announced that 118,856 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses that have been provided to date to 14,631,482 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 147.94 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

