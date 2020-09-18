In Maharashtra, 21656 new cases of Corona virus infection have been reported on Friday. According to information received by the health department, 405 people have died due to corona virus in the last 24 hours in the state. With this, the death toll from infection in the state has reached 31791. At the same time, the figure of total corona infects in the state has reached 11,67,496.

At the same time, 42 people have died due to corona virus (Kovid-19) epidemic in eight districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours, while 1731 new cases of infection have been reported in the region. Officials gave this information on Friday.

According to data from district headquarters, the worst affected area was Latur in eight districts where 320 new cases were reported and 10 people died, followed by 303 new cases in Beed and eight people died due to the epidemic. Hui.

264 new cases and eight deaths in Nanded, 97 new cases and six deaths in Jalna, 360 new cases and five deaths in Aurangabad, 78 new cases and three deaths in Parbhani, 268 new cases and two deaths in Osmanabad and 41 new cases in Hingoli. Have surfaced.