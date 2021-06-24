Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 282,345 new examinations had been conducted to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who were in contact with it, and to isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,161 new cases of the virus. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 620,309.

The ministry also announced the death of two people from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1775 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,123 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and their recovery from symptoms of the disease, bringing the total recovery cases to 599,131 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 98,689 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses it provided, until yesterday, reached 14 million and 834 thousand and 355 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 149.99 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

The Ministry of Health conducted 282,345 examinations and provided 98,689 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

