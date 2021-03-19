( Covid-19), those in contact with them, and their isolation.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,160 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable, and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 436,625 cases. ‌ The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,391 new cases of people infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 418 thousand and 496 cases.

The Ministry revealed the death of four infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1428 cases. ‌ The Ministry expressed its condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.





