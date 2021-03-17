The total value of the humanitarian aid provided by the Dubai Health Authority to insolvent patients during the Covid pandemic last year amounted to 216 million 360 thousand and 861 dirhams, of which 23,942 patients benefited, as part of a package of treatment and humanitarian programs implemented by the “Health Fund” in cooperation with a number of government and private institutions Charitable institutions and members of the local community.

Salem Mohammed bin Lahj, Director of the Health Fund at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the fund provided, through the “aid” program, medical aid amounting to 19 million 627 thousand and 449 dirhams, of which 1517 patients benefited. He also provided the “good treatment” program for the eyes initiative. In cooperation with the Noor Dubai Foundation, humanitarian aid worth 453,410 dirhams benefited 18 patients.

Also, through the “Psychiatric Diseases” initiative, the Fund provided assistance to insolvent patients with a value of 66 thousand and 960 dirhams, from which 80 patients benefited, while the value of the treatment assistance provided by the authority within the initiative: “Save a Heart” amounted to one million 592 thousand and 175 dirhams, of which 63 patients benefited. The value of the aid provided by the authority within the “Kidney” initiative during the past year is 218,914 dirhams, from which 15 patients benefited.

The total value of the aid provided by the authority as part of the “volunteer clinic” initiative during the past year reached 607 thousand dirhams, from which 30 patients benefited.

Ibn Lahej reviewed the efforts made by the Fund through the Medicines Program, which provides assistance to insolvent patients in cooperation with charitable institutions, pharmaceutical companies, charities, and the Department of Pharmacy Services in the Authority, and donors from members of the local community, as the value of the aid provided by the Authority through 14 drug programs The 49 medicinal items included 178 million 224 thousand and 418 dirhams, benefiting 751 patients.

He said that the Health Fund, during the last month of Ramadan, as part of the initiative: “Mir Al-Khair”, provided meals for people with limited income and support groups, amounting to 319 thousand and 860 dirhams, of which 21 thousand and 324 visitors benefited from the authority’s hospitals, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority and the Beit Al-Khair Association.

He pointed out that with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Health Fund contributed an amount of 15 million dirhams to the Covid Committee to help it carry out its tasks in facing the pandemic.

The Director of the Health Fund appreciated the efforts of individuals and strategic partners of the authority in this field for their active role in the success of all charitable and humanitarian programs implemented by the authority through the “Health Fund”, including: Dubai Islamic Bank, Noor Dubai Foundation, Emirates Today newspaper, pharmaceutical companies, and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Labor. Charitable Society, Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charitable Foundation, Dar Al Ber Society, Beit Al Khair Society, Traham Charitable Foundation, Dubai Charity Association, Rahma Association, Sharjah Charity Association, Pain and Hope Program and other associations and donors from community members and partners who have had significant contributions to this field.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

