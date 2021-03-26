According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of new infections fell by more than 1,000 compared to the previous day, but was 4,000 higher than a week ago. The incidence value rose from 113.3 to 119.1. Since yesterday morning, 183 people in Germany have died of a Covid infection.

D.he health authorities in Germany reported 21,573 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 183 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Friday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 17,482 new infections and 226 new deaths within one day.

The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 05:05 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 119.1 nationwide on Friday morning – and thus higher than the previous day (113.3).

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2.73 million detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2.46 million. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 75,623.

According to the RKI management report on Thursday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.08 (previous day 1.00). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 108 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.