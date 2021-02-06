Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Mohammed bin Zayed Fund for the Conservation of Living Organisms has succeeded in preserving 1,402 species of living things, by providing support to 2,152 projects in 180 countries since 2009.

Since its inception, the fund has become one of the leading bodies in the world in providing this type of financial grants to help rediscover lost and new species, and reduce threats to a large number of other species.

The fund, an innovative international charity, receives requests for financial support from conservation activists from all over the world, and works to support projects directly interested in preserving any endangered species of plants, animals and fungi.

According to the annual reports of the fund, more than 80% of the grants awarded have been allocated to help preserve endangered, first-class and endangered species, according to the IUCN Red List classification.

Species of living creatures that the Fund’s grants contributed to preserving (from the source)

Last October, the Fund expanded the scope of its criteria for granting grants to include meeting basic operational needs in emergency situations, as part of its efforts to ensure the continuation of institutions to preserve local environmental resources affected by the emerging Corona virus (Covid 19).

Under the initiative launched by the fund, relief grants of up to $ 25,000 are provided to help organizations cover their operating expenses in an unprecedented setting of global environmental philanthropy, including employee and scientist salaries, office rent and other basic fixed costs, to ensure the preservation of those institutions. On their activities and on their personnel, especially since the institutions of species conservation cannot protect the endangered species if they are unable to meet their basic needs.

The Fund receives applications throughout the year and reviews them three times annually. The process of obtaining the grant takes less than three months from the date of submitting the application, as the speed and effectiveness of considering applications ensures that researchers and activists in the field of preserving endangered species and workers in the field receive financial support in a short period of time that provides the opportunity to start implementing the project immediately, especially in cases Requiring urgent intervention.