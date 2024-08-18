Number of professionals represents 10% of the 2.11 million registered for the exam; security was increased in 8 states to prevent fraud

THE Ministry of Management and Innovation will have approximately 215 thousand employees in security and logistics for the implementation of the CNU (Unified National Public Exam), the Enem of exams, this Sunday (Aug 18, 2024). There will be 3,647 test locations in 228 cities across the country.

The number of professionals represents about 10% of the 2.11 million people registered for the exam. They include test administrators, test inspectors, managers and a network of employees from federal, state and municipal security agencies.

Safety net

The Ministry of Management created a network formed by Senasp (National Secretariat of Public Security) of the Ministry of Justice, PF (Federal Police), the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) and the FN (National Force).

On Wednesday (14 August), in support of the Ministry of Management, the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, authorized the use of the National Public Security Force in Amazonas, Roraima, Maranhão, Pará, Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio de Janeiro.

According to ordinances published in the Official Gazette of the Unionthe teams will remain in the States until Monday (Aug 19, 2024).

Since Tuesday (13th August), a task force from the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) has also been working on a judicial standby basis to provide legal security for the competition. In total, 124 AGU employees will work strategically on potential legal actions to avoid causing instability in the selection process, especially this Sunday (August 18). The judicial on-call service will be maintained until August 23.

Contributors

The logistics of the selection process counts on the 25 years of experience of Inep (National Institute of Studies and Educational Research Anísio Teixeira) and MEC (Ministry of Education) in the application of Enem (National High School Exam), which inspired the competition.

There will be 4,146 exam coordination offices throughout the country. Each office will handle approximately 517 contest participants.

The Ministry of Management explains that, in order to meet the demand of candidates, it was necessary to hire a number of employees for the entire cycle, which involves everything from planning, security and operations to reverse logistics for returning the candidates’ answer sheets from all states to the headquarters of the examining board responsible for the public competition, the Cesgranrio Foundation, in Rio, where the questions will be corrected.

The workers who will make up the team administering the tests have undergone training and professional qualification.

Security

In this 1st edition of the so-called Enem of competitions, security reinforcement measures will be adopted that will be valid during the application of the test, aiming to prevent the actions of criminals.

All test sites will have surveillance and patrols to ensure security. The MGI plans to install metal detectors at points indicated by the Federal Police to identify electronic points, especially near the bathrooms at the test sites. The goal is to prevent the fraudulent use of technology for external contact and illegal sharing of answers to the exam questions.

Candidates will not be allowed to take their test booklets with them when they finish, nor will they be allowed to make notes on the answer sheet on their confirmation card. The aim is to prevent the answers from being passed on to other candidates, even inside the exam rooms, through the clandestine and illegal use of electronic devices.

However, the ministry will allow candidates who remain until the final 30 minutes of each of the 2 rounds of the tests to be given a draft sheet so that they can write down the answers marked on the official answer sheet.

The sheet of paper handed out in the morning with the notes on the answers to the 1st round exam cannot be taken into the room in the afternoon. This paper will be kept in the envelope provided by the exam room inspectors to store personal items such as phones and keys.

In the morning, the gates to the test sites will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. (Brasília time). When entering the test room, candidates must only bring their confirmation card, a photo ID and a black pen made of transparent material. In addition, candidates may bring water in a transparent bottle and food in sealed containers.

Before the objective and essay tests are administered, all candidates will be instructed by the room inspectors to turn off and store any equipment with any electronic components, such as cell phones, alarm keys and calculators, in a sealed envelope.

The carrying of watches of any kind, pen drives, MP3 players, headphones, electronic diaries, recorders, portable microcomputers and others is also prohibited, under penalty of elimination of the candidate.

On the recommendation of the Federal Police, another security measure adopted when everyone is in the rooms will be the collection of candidates’ fingerprints and a graphological examination, when the candidate will have to rewrite a sentence printed on the answer sheet itself.

Mail

The Post Office is responsible for the logistical operation of delivering the 18,700 test packages to the exam application points.

In total, 1,442 distribution routes were mapped and will be used to take the tests to the 3,647 application locations.

The state-owned company will also carry out reverse logistics of the response cards from the units in the States to the correction location defined by the Ministry of Management.

The routes will be secured by all the agencies that support the execution of the CNU, such as the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police, Brazilian Intelligence Agency, state security departments and the Ministry of Justice.

After the tests

The Ministry of Management has scheduled the release of the final results of the participants in the unified competition for November 21. The 6,640 candidates approved for the mid-level and higher-level positions will be called in January 2025 to take office and, for specific positions, to enter training courses.

One by one, the approved candidates will have their handwriting exam and fingerprints collected on August 18 checked by Federal Police officers. The officers will check whether the candidate who took the test is the same one who signed up for the exam in January.

An agreement with the Ministry of Education will enable confirmation of the veracity and validity of undergraduate diplomas and other educational documents presented by those approved in the competition, at the time of the qualification test and the effective possession of the vacancy in one of the 21 federal bodies participating in the unified selection process.

Those involved in an attempted fraud in a public examination may be charged with the crime of fraud in public interest examinations, as determined in the Brazilian Penal Code, with a sentence of 1 to 4 years in prison.

With information from Brazil Agency.