Sharjah (WAM)

The “Distinguished and Fast lanes” service, which was launched by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, in cooperation with the “Tasjeel” village for checking and renewing vehicles, has achieved tangible success, through which 21,341 vehicles were examined in a record time not exceeding five minutes as a maximum since the launch of the service. The fast lane »to inspect vehicles in June 2020, noting that the inspection is for vehicles starting from the 2015 model year and above and does not apply to vehicles below that.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Ahmad Al-Mahrizi, Head of the Technical Inspection Department at the Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing at Sharjah Police, said: The service came within the relentless efforts of Sharjah Police to enhance customer satisfaction and happiness, by adding more quality to the services provided according to the best standards and as soon as possible to save effort. The time for its customers to serve their interests comes in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

Lt. Col. Al-Mahrizi added: “This comes from Sharjah Police’s keenness and interest in making its customers happy by providing many distinguished services using the latest technologies and means to facilitate and facilitate the auditors to complete their transactions in accordance with international best practices, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life for the UAE community.”