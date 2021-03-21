Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The “Big Heart Foundation”, the global humanitarian organization concerned with helping refugees and needy people around the world, received 213 files from 41 countries to participate in the fifth session of the “Sharjah International Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees”, with 105 files from Africa, 94 from Asia and 14 files from Europe and North America. And the rest of the world, which constitutes respectively 49 percent, 44 percent and 7 percent of the total files nominated for the award.

The award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Big Heart Foundation and Eminent Advocacy for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and amounts to 500 thousand dirhams (136 thousand dollars), It is a special contribution from the “Big Heart Foundation”, as it is not counted from donations that go entirely to help refugees and needy people around the world.

Last year, the “Big Heart Foundation” announced the expansion of the award’s scope to include the entire African continent for its role in hosting about 30 percent of the total refugees around the world. This step contributed to the award’s attracting the largest number of nominated files from this continent to reach 105 files. .

The largest number of files nominated for the award came from Nigeria with a total of 42 files, followed by Lebanon with 16 files, then Kenya and Uganda with 14 files each, each of Jordan and Pakistan with 13 files, Bangladesh with 9 files, each of Palestine and India with 7 files, Yemen and Iraq with 6 files each and Somalia with 5 files. .

The rest of the files came from South Africa, Ethiopia, the United States, Egypt, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Turkey, the Netherlands, Rwanda, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Nepal, Cameroon, Zambia, Tanzania, Syria, South Sudan, Zimbabo, Malawi, Libya, Ghana, Germany, Gambia, Burundi and Afghanistan, in addition to Hong Kong.

Maryam Al Hammadi, Director of the Big Heart Foundation, indicated that the Foundation seeks, through the award that highlights best practices in humanitarian work, to motivate institutions and individuals to develop their operations and programs to keep pace with developments in the humanitarian situation in the world, explaining that the winners in previous sessions of the award have become inspiring models for their peers. Their projects became a tool for measuring outstanding businesses and sustainable projects.

Sharjah International Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees

She added that the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support represents a global honor for the efforts of humanitarian work and for those working in remote and dangerous areas to save the lives of refugees, alleviate their suffering and promote sustainable development, by developing the capabilities of those affected by conflicts and crises and helping them integrate into societies, these individuals and these institutions contribute to the renaissance of this Societies, and consolidating the foundations of their stability in all fields. Al Hammadi affirmed the commitment of Sharjah and the UAE to support humanitarian efforts by ensuring that aid and support reach those affected by crises, conflicts and unrest in a timely manner, noting that the focus continues on improving the lives of those in need by advocating for their causes, and strengthening partnerships locally, regionally and globally, in addition to the targeted efforts. It strives to achieve a sustainable positive impact.

The award, which has been organized annually in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2017, seeks to honor the distinguished local initiatives in the field of humanitarian work in Asia, Africa and the world, which have contributed to achieving sustainable positive change in the lives of refugees, displaced persons and the needy and meeting their nutritional, health, and educational needs. , And social.