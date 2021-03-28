The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 230,734 new examinations for early detection of those infected with “Corona” during the past 24 hours, in line with the Ministry’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country. The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,128 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 455 thousand and 197 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of four people from the repercussions of infection with the virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1481 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 2,243 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus, and that they recovered from symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care. Thus, the total number of recovery cases is 438,706 cases.

• 1,481 the total number of deaths due to infection with the “Covid-19” virus in the country.





