The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 266,342 new examinations were conducted on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those in contact with them. , isolate them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country, and the expansion of the scope of examinations, contributed to the detection of 2,122 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 626,936 cases.

The Ministry revealed that 2,077 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) had recovered and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 605,618 cases.

The Ministry announced the death of four infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1796 cases, expressing its regret and sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those infected, calling on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health And everyone’s safety.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 30,516 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses that were provided to 15 million and 73 thousand and 743 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 152.41 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

