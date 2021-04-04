The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 260,445 new examinations had been conducted, during the past hours, to early detection and count the cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them, and to isolate them.

The examination contributed to the detection of 2,133 new cases of the virus, and it also announced the death of six infected cases, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1510 cases.

And it announced the recovery of 2,279 new cases of people infected with the virus. The Ministry stated that 19 thousand and 688 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine were provided during the past 24 hours, and the total of the doses, which have been provided until yesterday, are eight million and 578 thousand and 979 doses.





