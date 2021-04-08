The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it conducted 249 thousand and 14 new examinations during the past hours, on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid -19) And those who are in contact with them and isolate them. The Ministry revealed 2,112 new cases of the new Corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable, and subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 478 thousand and 131 cases. And the Ministry announced that 2,191 new cases of people infected with the virus had recovered, and that they fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 463 thousand and 32 cases.

The Ministry reported the death of three infected cases, from the repercussions of infection with the new Corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1523, expressing its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased. In addition, the Ministry announced the provision of 182,498 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that were provided to eight million and 889 thousand and 571 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution was 89.88 doses per 100 people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

