Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 253 thousand and 77 new tests had been conducted to discover and isolate cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19).

The intensification of investigation procedures contributed to the detection of 2,109 new infections. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 610 thousand and 179.

It also announced the death of five people from the repercussions of infection with the virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1752.

It also announced the recovery of 2,075 cases, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 589,235.

And it announced the provision of 130,478 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses until yesterday to 14 million and 428 thousand and 916 doses.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

