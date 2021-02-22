The Ministry of Health and Community Protection recorded 2,105 new cases of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and 15 deaths from the consequences of infection with the virus, and the recovery of 3,355 new cases of people infected with the virus.

In detail, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection stated that, in line with the plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the new Corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with them and isolating them, 156 thousand and 430 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours on different groups. In the community using the best and latest medical examination technology.

She indicated that the intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,105 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 372 thousand and 530 cases.

The Ministry announced the death of 15 infected cases, as a consequence of infection with the emerging corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1140 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 3,355 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of cures to 363,52 cases.

The Ministry called on community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by instructions, and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

In addition, the Ministry announced the provision of 3,451 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to five million 557 thousand and 793 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 56.19 doses per 100 people.

The Ministry stated that this comes in line with the plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.





