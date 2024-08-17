Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) recorded 21,500 pairs of Socotra cormorants on Ghagha Island, as part of a survey conducted by the agency of Socotra cormorant habitats in eight nesting colonies across the UAE during the winter, revealing stable breeding numbers, as the survey resulted in recording 60,000 breeding pairs in the winter of 2022-2023.

The Socotra Cormorant is a native bird that resides in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. It is known to be a social bird that lives in large flocks. It is a marine species and almost never goes on land. Adult birds of this species have black feathers and a slender neck, while immature birds have brown feathers and are often white on the belly and lower chest.

Although the Socotra cormorant is entirely black, it turns purple during the breeding season. The agency identified the main threats to the cormorant as disturbance by humans and marine pollution near nesting colonies. This bird dives into the water to feed, and some reports indicate that it can stay underwater for up to three minutes at a time.

The Authority implements a long-term programme to monitor and observe migratory birds and major breeding species with the aim of protecting and preserving them. This contributes to assessing the status of breeding species, monitoring migratory birds, and tracking important species to help the Environment Agency identify important locations within the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves.

proliferation

The Socotra Cormorant breeds in small to large groups during the winter on small, quiet, barren islands. It is found mostly in flocks or schools, and often feeds in large groups that may number in the tens of thousands. While primarily resident or non-migratory, it also makes wide movements within its breeding grounds, which are thought to be related to fish migrations. Large groups of birds will travel far and wide in search of large schools of fish. When they find them, some birds will rest on the surface of the water and dive into it to catch the fish, while others will dive directly from the air.