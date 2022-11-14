The activities of the “Abu Dhabi Employment 2022” exhibition were launched this morning, with a remarkable presence of Emirati cadres looking for employment opportunities, who flocked to the pavilions of the 35 government and private agencies participating in the exhibition, led by the Ministries of Defense and Interior, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Police.

The first hours of the exhibition, which will be held from 14 to 16 November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), witnessed the establishment of several workshops to qualify job seekers for future jobs, while the Director of Events at Informa Middle East (the exhibition’s organizing company) announced, Fadi Harb, that the total number of citizens who have registered to attend the events has so far reached 21,000.

The exhibition allows participating companies to meet a diverse group of qualified Emirati nationals from all sectors and fields.