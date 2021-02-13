Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Zayed House for Islamic Culture announced that more than 21,000 people have benefited from the activities and events that it provided to its students from new converts and those interested in Islamic culture during the past year, through 48 activities. The house indicated that it worked to modernize the channels of presenting events and activities in response to the conditions witnessed by the world in light of the “Covid-19” pandemic and to ensure the continuity of service provision through technical programs through remote communication, as the percentage of students’ happiness about activities and events reached 99%. Dr. Nidal Mohamed Al-Taniji, General Director of Zayed House for Islamic Culture, affirmed the house’s commitment to precautionary measures in light of the current conditions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, while organizing events and activities by shifting the course of work to virtual events that are held remotely using various social media. , So that the beneficiaries can participate and follow up in these activities, in order to achieve the desired goal.