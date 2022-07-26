Believe it or not, “Shrek” It was released in theaters 21 years ago. After a brief lapse in exhibition, it became one of the most beloved and acclaimed productions of all time. Such was its success, that it even won an Oscar for best animated film and was the first to do so. It is more than clear that fans love her.

Although everyone was delighted with the green ogre, Fiona and Donkey, the comedy has not always been present in all the scenes of the film. We’ve seen action, suspense, and even drama, but few viewers really discovered what was a pretty dark moment.

“Shrek” has won the hearts of fans and is one of the most famous animated films of all time. Photo: LR/Polygon composition

The murder that hardly anyone noticed

As you remember, the story of “Shrek” gets more action when the protagonists of other fairy tales are banished from Duloc, the kingdom of Lord Farquaad. Thus, we see representations of famous figures such as Pinocchio, a fairy similar to Tinkerbell. But we are also shown a family of bears, whom we recognize from the Goldilocks story.

Bear family in “Shrek”. Photo: Dreamworks

In this case, the parents are in larger cages, while the baby is in a smaller one. The three cry because they don’t know what will happen to them. Moments later, when they and the rest of the characters move into Shrek’s swamp, we see the bears again, but one person is missing: the mom.

If you were wondering what happened to him, the disturbing explanation comes just past the middle of the movie, when the shot leads us to Farquaad’s room.

Everything could be normal, if it weren’t for one detail: before focusing on the king in his bed, the painting pans across the floor of the room, where we see almost full screen a fur rug. Do you know whose it is? FROM MAMA BEAR! Her tragic end is evidenced by the pink ribbon she had when she was alive. Here we leave you the clip that proves it.

What is the meaning of Shrek?

Shrek comes from the German “der Schreck”. Its meaning in Spanish translates as fear or terror.