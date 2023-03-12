A 21-year-old boy died as a result of cotton in an apartment in Naberezhnye Chelny

A 21-year-old youth died as a result of cotton in an apartment in Naberezhnye Chelny. The city prosecutor’s office took control of the criminal case on this fact. This was reported to Lente.ru by the representative of the republican prosecutor’s office Ruslan Galiev.

The incident occurred in a multi-storey building in the 38th complex of the new part of the city on the night of March 12. The first deputy prosecutor of the city, Aidar Galiev, left for the scene. The reasons and circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Based on the results of the audit, a decision will be made on the measures of the prosecutor’s response. The supervisory agency also keeps under control the observance of the rights and legitimate interests of other residents of the house, including the temporary provision of other housing to them if necessary.

On March 10, an explosion occurred in an apartment in the north of Moscow. The carbon dioxide cylinder for the aquarium exploded. As a result, interior doors were knocked out, a chandelier and glassware were broken. The residents were not hurt.

On March 8, an explosion was heard in a multi-storey residential building on Lipetskaya Street in the south of Moscow. One person was injured and was hospitalized with burns to his arms and legs. The Ministry of Emergency Situations called the explosion of an aerosol can the cause of the incident.