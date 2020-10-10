Spanish racer Laura Salvo crashed to death during a rally in Portugal. Reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old sportswoman was a navigator in a car driven by Miguel Sosias. The vehicle flew off the track and crashed into a pine tree.

Despite the timely arrival of doctors, Salvo was not saved. The racer died on the spot. The rally was stopped.

The tandem Sosias and Salvo won the rally in Gijon, Spain, driving the Peugeot 208 Rally4. Last season, the athlete competed with Miguel Garcia in the Suzuki Swift Cup.

In January, Portuguese motorcycle racer Paulo Goncalves died in a fall during the Dakar Rally. The athlete had a heart attack.