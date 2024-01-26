Lecco, what emerged from the investigations into the story of the 21-year-old who disappeared and was found dead: here's what they found in her room

In these hours the police are carrying out all the investigations into the heartbreaking story of the 21 years old disappeared and was found lifeless. Unfortunately, new important details are emerging from the investigations, which are providing answers to her family.

These are days of great torment and sadness that we are experiencing family members of the girl, who, not seeing her return, immediately requested the intervention of the police, for the research.

According to information disclosed by the local newspaper, The daythe 21-year-old had been missing since the day of Saturday 20 January. Precisely on the Grignetta crest, which is located in the city of Lecco.

She was a tourist, coming from Poland. Perhaps she was in Italy on holiday and had gone out to do something an excursion. But it was precisely in those seconds that the unthinkable happened.

The girl never returned that day. Family members most likely, she first tried to look for it yourself. However, having not had a positive outcome, they have alerted law enforcement.

The sad epilogue, however, only arrived on the morning of Wednesday 24 January. Two hikers, again from what the newspaper reports The daythey found one Backpack along the way, on the edge of an abyss.

The discovery of the body of the missing 21-year-old

The men of the Alpine Rescue and also the Fire Brigade, having seen the alarm and the complaint presented by the girl's family, they immediately started all the operations research of the case. However, it was only after the helicopter took off that they made the discovery.

Under a gully they located the body of a person. When they reached it they discovered that it was lifeless and that it was precisely the missing young woman.

The agents who are carrying out all the investigations of the case, there are currently two hypotheses: that of one accidental fallbut also that of a extreme gesture. From what the newspaper itself writes, the police found some strange letters in the girl's room.