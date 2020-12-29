Arya Rajendran from the Marxist Party surprisingly becomes mayor in the south of the country. The math student wants to tackle it.

MUMBAI taz | When she took office last Monday, she put up her right fist: At the age of 21, Arya Rajendran was elected mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of the state of Kerala. From now on, the mathematics student which belongs to the Communist Marxist Party of India (CPI-M), the administrative business in the city of 2.5 million people – to everyone’s surprise.

Rajendran won 2,872 votes in her constituency, 549 more than the competing candidate from the Congress Party. “Although I was not eligible to vote in the previous local elections, I still actively campaigned for my party’s candidate,” said Rajendran to the television station NDTV. This experience helped her this time.

There were actually two other CPI-M contenders for her post. Rajendran’s popularity with the young population was the reason why she prevailed, the party said to the taz. Because the 21-year-old is well known there: She is a member of the student wing and president of her children’s organization Balasangham, which she herself joined at a very young age. Rajendran comes from a middle class family, her father is an electrician, the mother works for an insurance company. Both are with the CPI-M themselves. “We firmly believe in what the party stands for,” says Rajendran.

The CPI-M is the largest left-wing party in the country, social democratic with traditional communist symbolism. She is currently pursuing a progressive policy on health and education issues. In Thiruvananthapuram, the party also gained a majority in the city administration. Rajendran’s party colleague, the previous mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, Sreekumar, however, lost his seat to the Hindu nationalist people’s party BJP, a bitter defeat for him.

University professors support them

Rajendran is considered ambitious and a good speaker. She now wants to use her term of office in particular to expand garbage collection and disposal. It was also a difficult task for their predecessors because of the largely ailing infrastructure. The 21-year-old also wants to set up a local family health center, better online teaching and programs to reduce stress in children.

Because of the election campaign, she missed three semester exams, which she now wants to catch up on. Rajendran is aiming for a career in public administration – after she has finished her mathematics studies. Her dream is to advance politics and studies together. She is supported in this by her university lecturers and friends.

The first 21-year-old mayor of India is Arya Rajendran, however. Suman Koli from rural Bharatpur in the north Indian state of Rajasthan came before her in 2009.