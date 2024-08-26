Rome, 21-year-old hit and killed on pedestrian crossing

Tragedy in Palestrina, near Rome, where 21-year-old Camilla Cecconi was hit and killed while crossing a pedestrian crossing.

According to an initial reconstruction, Camilla and her friend were crossing the street to go to church, to mass, when they were hit by a Renault Megane, driven by a 72-year-old woman now reported for road homicide.

Camilla Cecconi died in hospital, while her friend was injured but is not in danger of life. The woman driver immediately stopped to provide assistance and was admitted to hospital in a state of shock.

The 21-year-old was transported by helicopter to the San Camillo hospital in Rome where she died in the evening after hours of agony. Her parents gave their consent for her organs to be donated.

Her friend, on the other hand, was admitted to the hospital in Palestrina: the prognosis is reserved, but the young woman’s life is not in danger.