Drama in Como, 21-year-old girl stabbed at home by her boyfriend: the two had moved in together a few weeks ago

A very serious episode occurred yesterday evening, Thursday 12 October. A lass of alone 21 years she was found dying in her home, after her boyfriend hit her with several blows, at the height of an argument, probably out of jealousy.

The police forces who intervened in the house are currently working to understand the situation dynamics of the episode. They also seized the apartment that the two young engaged couples shared.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the evening of Thursday 12 October. Precisely in a small house located in via Nino Bixio, in the city of How.

From what emerged, the young couple had only recently moved there weeks. For them this should have been a period of joy and happiness, which instead it was transformed in a drama.

They had one discussion and it was at the very end that the 24-year-old took the weapon found in the kitchen into his hands and hit his girlfriend in the neck and chest. Subsequently it was he who alerted the officers.

The paramedics who intervened in the house found the girl spills onto the floor in the bedroom. From here they rushed her to the hospital and she is currently in good condition desperatein the intensive care unit.

21 year old girl dying: boyfriend arrested

The officers arrived at the apartment and found the boy in plain sight confusional state. She was unable to explain what happened.

The only thing he kept repeating was: “What have I done!” The men of the police intervened on the spot Scientificwhich everyone is currently doing controls of the case, to understand.

The young woman’s conditions at the moment appear to be very serious, as the throat cut It’s just too deep. The officers managed to find the weapon, which is one of those used in the kitchen. From initial information, the two engaged couples had a quarrelwhich would have resulted for reasons related to jealousy.