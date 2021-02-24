The daughter of British millionaires criticized popular brands and admitted that she gets rid of clothes after the first wear. The relevant material is published by The Sun.

The parents of 21-year-old Saffron Drewitt-Barlow, Barry Drewitt and Tony Barlow, are known as the first gay couple in the UK to achieve official fatherhood. It is noted that the wealth of the parents allows the girl to often buy designer clothes and accessories, for example, the outfits of the fashion houses Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, as well as rare Jordan sneakers worth 50 thousand dollars (3.7 million rubles).

In addition, Drewitt-Barlow listed the brands available to everyone, the range of which she categorically does not like. In her opinion, mass-market brand Primark is a “disgusting” store in which she refuses to spend her money. She also criticized the brands Forever 21 and Michael Kors. “I hate Michael Kors, I don’t like the look of his things. People who wear Michael Kors think they are the richest people in the world, ”explained the heroine of the material.

At the same time, the star said that she sometimes buys things from inexpensive online retailers. “I love Pretty Little Thing, Boohoo and similar brands. They are cheap, but they are of good quality. Their outfits can be smartly played up with a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes and a beautiful bag, ”she explained.

Related materials

Moreover, Drewitt-Barlow calls the clothes “disposable”, so after the first and only socks she gives them to her friends or throws them away. It is known that the daughter of millionaires only collects bags, accessories and shoes. “If we calculate the cost of my shoes, bags and clothes, then the price of my wardrobe will be more than a million pounds (more than 103 million rubles). If we include jewelry in the calculation, it will probably be plus a few million more, ”the girl admitted.

Previously, her father’s reaction to her daughter’s new silicone breasts puzzled her. It is known that the girl wanted to get natural looking breasts that were not too large. “He was against the natural result. The father said it was a waste of money, ”shared Drewitt-Burlow.