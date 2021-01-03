Stocks 2021 – Most investors want to have a stock portfolio that is full of the best-performing stocks. But it may not be easy to find good stock for investment by self. More than 3000 stocks are trading on BSE. You need to perform a massive exercise to shortlist stocks based on various parameters. Chances are there that you will be able to find good stock for investment in 2021, but if you don’t have the expertise you may end up seeing the wrong stock.

Don’t worry here is readymade help. As a new year gift here is a list of top stocks 2021 by brokerage houses. The list contains popular large-cap stocks along with midcap and small-caps stocks from various sectors insurance, finance, telecom, chemical, IT, etc.

21 Top Stocks 2021 by Brokerage Houses

Stocks 2021 by HDFC Securities

Infosys – Infosys is a leading IT sector company in India. Infosys is a debt free company with a strong balance sheet. The company is focusing on digital transformation and other IT businesses. Looking at IT deal pipeline the stock is expected to perform better.

Bandhan Bank – Bandhan bank is one of the most popular banks with 20% market share in India. Bandhan bank has a strong track record in growing earning and balance sheet. Bandhan Bank has very good future prospects with respect to banking requirements.

HUL

HUL is India’s largest FMCG company with a strong presence in the home care and beauty and personal care categories. The revenue of the company is growing @ 10% CAGR and profitability is also growing. The company is debt-free and cash-rich. HUL has very good earning potential due to the diversified product range.

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma is India’s largest pharma sector company. Sun Pharma is a manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical formulations. The company has multiple brands and strong market presence. The company is driving good revenue from US, Europe and Japan. The company has several product launches planned in medium to long-range. The company is expected to give very good returns to the investor.

Other New Year 2021 stocks by HDFC are Birla Corporation, Gail India, Hindustan Petroleum, Nippon life India Asset, ONGC and SBI.

The full HDFC Stock 2021 research reports can be downloaded from HDFC Site.

Stocks 2021 by ICICI Direct

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel stock is 2021 stock selected by ICICI Direct. Bharti Airtel is India’s one of the largest telecom companies with a presence in a country like Africa. In addition to telecom company is also doing business in DTH services and broadband services. The stock is recommended for one-year time frame.

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance company is another stock selected by ICICI Direct for investment in 2021. HDFC Life is life insurance service provider. The company is growing gradually and making the progress. As per ICICI direct one can expect growth in the stock.

Amber Enterprise India

Amber Enterprise India is OEM for room air conditioner manufacturer. They supply key parts of air conditioner to top AC brands in India. Most of the Indian company is choosing local manufactured product instead of relying on China. Thus Amber Enterprise India is likely to gain more business in the future.

Stocks 2021 by Angle Broking

Gujrat gas

Gujarat Gas is a stock pick for 2021 by Angle Broking. The demand of gas is growing in the industrial sector. This is due to fall in the gas price and environmental concerns. The overall financial performance of Gujrat Gas is very good. Profit and revenue is growing. The company has good margins.

Biocon

Biocon is a biopharmaceutical company. Biocon produces several lifesaving drugs. They have very good R&D facility. The company has presence in India as well as abroad. Historic returns of the stock is good. The stock is expected to give better returns in 2021.

Stocks for 2021 by other Brokerage Houses

CapitalVia – TCS, HDFC Life, M&M, SBI, HUL

Axis Securities – SBI, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Reliance Industries

Equinomics – Bharti Airtel, UPL, ITC, Jyothy Lab, Balmer Lawrie

IDBI Capital – CDSL, Sumitomo Chemicals, Coromandel International, Jubilant Foodworks, HDFC Life

Religare – ICICI Bank, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Sudarshan Chemicals, Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries

(The views content and recommendations expressed in this post are of brokerage house itself and do not represent those of Moneyexcel.com. Please consult your financial advisor before taking any position in the stocks mentioned)

