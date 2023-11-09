The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority revealed the latest results of the field survey carried out by the survey and inspection committees in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on 10,753 buildings and facilities, with the aim of examining and monitoring the extent of their compliance with fire safety requirements.

The inspection included 6,994 buildings and facilities in the city of Abu Dhabi, 3,494 buildings and facilities in the Al Ain region, and 265 buildings and facilities in the Al Dhafra region, during an implementation period that lasted 5 months.

Inspection reports showed that 21,271 warnings and violations were recorded for non-compliant buildings and facilities, including 16,053 warnings and violations in the city of Abu Dhabi, 4,212 warnings and violations in the Al Ain region, and 1,006 warnings and violations in the Al Dhafra region, with their owners given a grace period to fulfill fire safety requirements. Inspection committees monitor them.

The results of the field survey revealed high rates of compliance with fire safety requirements, as a result of owners and investors correcting violations of their buildings and facilities.

Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Brigadier General Salem Abdullah Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the field survey initiative in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra is one of the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, to measure the rate of compliance of buildings and facilities with raising safety and fire prevention standards, stressing continued efforts to enhance safety and fire prevention. Fires all over the emirate.

Al Dhaheri said that inspection committees began in residential buildings, economic facilities, and industrial zones in the targeted locations, noting that one of the most important criteria for buildings and commercial facilities to meet is the presence of fire detectors and alarm devices, as well as the presence of maintenance contracts with companies approved by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.

He stressed that the most important factors for the success of the field survey initiative are the concerted efforts and teamwork with the strategic partners, who had a great and effective impact on the success of this initiative, stressing that raising the level of safety and fire prevention standards in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi directly contributes to raising the feeling sustainability index. Safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.





The Director of the Inspection and Survey Branch at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Captain Khaled Ahmed Al Wahidi, said that the initiative seeks to enhance community protection, through assessing and analyzing safety risks.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, in cooperation with strategic partners, launched the “Field Survey” initiative to ensure the implementation of prevention and safety measures in buildings and facilities in various industrial, commercial and service sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Inspection teams conduct field tours to ensure that safety and prevention procedures are met in facilities and buildings, in terms of installing smoke detectors, providing manual fire extinguishers, the presence of clear guide signs for the method of evacuation, introducing safety procedures and the mechanism for dealing with emergency situations, regular maintenance of building safety, etc.

The field survey initiative revealed a group of violations and malpractices that were monitored in a number of buildings and facilities, affecting the general safety of residents and visitors, and which were monitored by the survey and inspection committees during surprise visits.

The authority called on the owners of buildings and facilities to ensure that safety and prevention measures are met in all residential and commercial facilities and properties in the emirate, and to review its specialists, to ensure contracts with approved companies to maintain fire systems, stressing its keenness to provide the best services to the community to ensure that the necessary prevention and safety measures are always met in various buildings. And installations.