The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority revealed the latest results of the field survey, which was carried out by survey and inspection committees in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on 10,753 buildings and facilities, with the aim of examining and monitoring the extent of their compliance with fire safety requirements.

The authority gave the owners a grace period to fulfill the fire prevention and safety conditions.

The inspection included 6,994 buildings and facilities in the city of Abu Dhabi, 3,494 buildings and facilities in the Al Ain region, and 265 buildings and facilities in the Al Dhafra region, during an implementation period that lasted five months.

Inspection reports showed that 21,271 warnings and violations were recorded for non-compliant buildings and facilities, including 16,53 warnings and violations in the city of Abu Dhabi, 4,212 warnings and violations in the Al Ain region, and 1,006 warnings and violations in the Al Dhafra region, with their owners given a grace period to fulfill fire safety requirements. It will follow up. Inspection committees monitor them.

The results of the field survey revealed high rates of compliance with fire safety requirements, as a result of owners and investors correcting violations of their buildings and facilities.

Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Brigadier General Salem Abdullah Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the field survey initiative in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra is one of the initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, to measure the rate of compliance of buildings and facilities with raising safety and fire prevention standards, stressing continued efforts to enhance safety and fire prevention. Fires all over the emirate.

Al Dhaheri said that inspection committees have begun in residential buildings, economic facilities, and industrial zones in the targeted locations, noting that one of the most important criteria for buildings and commercial facilities to meet is the presence of fire detectors and alarm devices, as well as the presence of maintenance contracts with companies approved by the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority. .

He added that the most important factors for the success of the field survey initiative are the concerted efforts and teamwork with the strategic partners, who had a significant and effective impact on the success of this initiative, stressing that raising the level of safety and fire prevention standards in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi contributes directly to raising the sustainability index. Feeling safe.