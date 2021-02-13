Saeed Ahmed (Umm Al Quwain)

The slaughterhouses of Umm Al Quwain municipality received, during the past year 21,359 carcasses, all of which were subjected to examination before and after the slaughter, to ensure their validity.

The Umm Al Quwain municipality said that it had taken preventive and safety measures to limit the spread of the Corona virus during the slaughtering process, and had set instructions and requirements to adhere to physical distancing and to reduce the public’s presence in slaughterhouses.

She indicated that she has 3 slaughterhouses in the regions of Al-Abraq, Al-Khor and Falaj Al-Mualla, and a team of veterinarians specialized in examining livestock, in addition to butchers who have been trained on how to deal with carcasses in light of the pandemic of the “Covid-19” virus, and to limit its spread.

She added that the mechanism of work in the slaughterhouse is done by numbering the sacrifice, to facilitate procedures for the public, especially during busy times such as Ramadan, holidays and events, pointing out that the slaughter inside the slaughterhouse preserves the right of consumers to obtain a safe and usable sacrifice. The municipality confirmed that it prepares slaughterhouses every year, prepares early to receive sacrifices from the public and charities, and conducts inspection campaigns on livestock markets, to ensure their safety before and after slaughtering, and that they are free of diseases, in order to preserve the health and safety of the consumer. The municipality of Umm Al Quwain called on community members to adhere to slaughtering inside slaughterhouses, and not to seek the help of traveling butchers, given that they do not follow prevention and safety requirements and do not observe hygiene, as it saves them from the remnants of carcasses that pose a danger to human health and harm the environment.