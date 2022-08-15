The Ajman Transport Authority revealed a growth in the number of requests for taxis, with an increase of 71% during the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

The Executive Director of the Commercial Services Corporation, Ahmed Saqr Al Matrooshi, said that the authority received 21,079 requests for taxis during the first half of this year 2022.

He added that the authority seeks to diversify the requests for providing its passenger transportation services to ensure the integrity of the transportation system’s means, and to provide proactive government services aimed at serving all different segments of society.

He stressed that taxis were the most in demand, followed by people of determination, noting that the authority is keen to raise the capacity and efficiency of the transport system in the emirate to keep pace with the increasing demand for services to meet the needs of users of all categories.

He explained that diversifying the means of requesting services, whether by calling or using the authority’s smart applications, aims to facilitate access to these services and adapt technology to deliver the service to the public, as well as reduce carbon emissions by reducing the distances traveled by taxis to search for passengers.

He pointed out that the occupancy rate in taxis has increased in the last three years from 25% of the distances traveled with passengers to 40% at the present time, which is one of the effects of using technology in ordering taxis over the traditional method of obtaining taxis.