Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

Yes, we have to admit it: the cold season has come.

The cold, dark season has begun. It’s getting wetter and more uncomfortable and that’s why it’s time for the Germans to take some measures. When it’s summer, there are certain things Germans do immediately when it’s over 28 degrees. And it is the same the other way around.

I’m sure you’ve found yourself doing at least 21 of these 21 points:

1. Don’t admit to yourself that autumn is starting and insist that it will definitely be warm again next week.

2. Then cry and admit that this is not the case.

3. Put on slippers, the fluffy ones.

4. The hot water bottle is used daily again.

5. You get the urge to bake cookies. On the one hand in pumpkin shape. On the other hand, in the shape of a Christmas tree.

6. Recipes for pumpkins are being pulled out.

7. SCARF, SCARF, SCARF…

8. … Because the ✨onion look✨ is back in style.

9. Every conversation after 5 p.m. starts with “Crazy, it’s dark so early again.”

10. Saying that there is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.

11. Drink Feuerzangenbowle (at the Christmas market at the latest).

12. After the leaf blower is before the spread salt.

13. The supply of tissues is put on to prevent a likely cold.

14. The duvet is replaced – and finally the thickness is back.

15. Suddenly you’re happy to have a bathtub again… Even though you’ve been ignoring it all summer.

16. Take vitamin D like there’s no tomorrow.

17. Switch on underfloor heating.

18. Buy umbrellas and lose them again.

19. Go to the solarium because you want your tan to stay natural.

20. Light candles. For the feeling.

21. Take more time in front of the screen and catch up on your favorite films and series.

And while we’re on the topic, here are some great recommendations for you: