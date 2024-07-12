At least 21 students were killed on Friday after a school collapsed in central Nigeria while students were taking exams.

The Red Cross reported in a new toll that 21 students were killed and 69 others were injured, all of whom were transferred to different hospitals.

An earlier toll had indicated that 16 students were killed.

Trapped students were heard crying for help under the rubble after the Saint Academy School in Jos North, Plateau State, collapsed.

Mechanical excavators tried to rescue the victims as parents desperately searched for their children.

“I entered the classroom for no more than five minutes, when I heard a sound, and the next thing I was here,” said injured student Walia Ibrahim, whose mother was by his hospital bed.

“We were many in the classroom. We were taking the exam,” he continued.

“A two-storey building housing St. (…) Academy in Busa Buji in Jos area of ​​Northern Plateau State collapsed this morning killing several students,” the National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

According to the agency, it is carrying out “search and rescue operations.”

“Everyone is helping to see if we can save more people,” said resident Chika Obioha.

Officials said at least 15 injured students who were rescued were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear but residents said it occurred after three days of heavy rain in the area.