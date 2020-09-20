There are already 21 triplets accumulated by Spanish motorcycling in MotoGP, the last thanks to the Emila Romagna GP conquered by Maverick Viñales, Joan Mir and Pol Espargaró, that although he crossed the finish line fourth, he inherited third place due to the three-second penalty to Quartararo for stepping on the green. The Frenchman was told on the penultimate lap that he had to do a Long Lap Penalty, a long lap penalty, and, as he did not do so, he was punished once the race was over with three seconds. Previously, on lap 22 he had already received a warning, a warning, and in the end he facilitated the Spanish triplet.

This extensive list began on October 14, 2012, with the first of the triplets by Pedrosa, Lorenzo and Bautista at the Japanese GP. Almost eight years after that first time at the Motegi circuit, there are already 21, with Márquez always present in the previous 19, either as winner (9 times), second (8) or third (2).

Chronology of the Spanish triplets in MotoGP

1. Japan 12 / Pedrosa / Lorenzo / Bautista

2. Texas 13 / Márquez / Pedrosa / Lorenzo

3. Spain 13 / Pedrosa / Márquez / Lorenzo

4. Catalonia 13 / Lorenzo / Pedrosa / Márquez

5. Indy 13 / Márquez / Pedrosa / Lorenzo

6. Czech Rep. 13 / Márquez / Pedrosa / Lorenzo

7. England 13 / Lorenzo / Márquez / Pedrosa

8. San Marino 13 / Lorenzo / Márquez / Pedrosa

9. Malaysia 13 / Pedrosa / Márquez / Lorenzo

10. Japan 13 / Lorenzo / Márquez / Pedrosa

11. Valencia 13 / Lorenzo / Pedrosa / Márquez

12. Argentina 14 / Márquez / Pedrosa / Lorenzo

13. Germany 14 / Márquez / Pedrosa / Lorenzo

14. Valencia 15 / Lorenzo / Márquez / Pedrosa

15. Jerez 17 / Pedrosa / Márquez / Lorenzo

16. Czech Rep. 17 / Márquez / Pedrosa / Maverick

17. Aragon 17 / Márquez / Pedrosa / Lorenzo

18. Holland 18 / Márquez / Rins / Maverick

19. Spain 19 / Márquez / Rins / Maverick

20. England 19 / Rins / Marquez / Maverick

21. Emilia Romagna 20 / Maverick / Mir / Pol