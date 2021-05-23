Twenty one people died after hail, freezing rain and strong winds surprised competitors participating in a 100 km cross-country mountain race in China.

The other participants are safe and sound since “at dawn on Sunday, 151 participants were in a safe place,” according to the official Xinhua press agency, which specified that 172 people participated in the race.

A missing runner was found this Sunday, but “had already lost his life,” CCTV television reported, citing the local first aid center.

“This implies that this incident caused a total of 21 deaths,” said CCTV when updating the data previously released by municipal authorities that indicated a balance of 20 deaths and one missing person.

The ultramarathon took place in the stone forest park of the Yellow River, near the baiyin city, in the province of Gansu.

According to reports from Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen, eight participants were treated at the hospital for minor injuries. Xinhua previously claimed that some brokers suffered hypothermia.

“Around noon, the high-altitude section of the 20-31km race was suddenly affected by disastrous weather conditions. Before long, hail and freezing rain suddenly fell on the area, and there were strong winds. The temperature dropped sharply, “Zhang Xuchen explained.

Shortly after receiving calls from some participants for help, the marathon organizers sent a rescue team that managed to save 18 runnershe added.

During Saturday afternoon, conditions worsened and the race was canceled, while local authorities sent more rescuers to the scene, he added.

“This is a public safety incident caused by sudden changes in the weather in a local region,” he said. He added that the provincial authorities would thoroughly investigate the causes.

More than 700 lifeguards they mobilized to search for the disappeared.

The local press showed the images of rescue teams with headlamps scaling the rocky terrain overnight on Saturday. The ultramarathon runners were wrapped in emergency blankets.

The temperature continued to drop at night, making rescue efforts and the search for the missing even more difficult, according to Xinhua.

Gansu, one of the poorest regions in ChinaIt borders Mongolia to the north and Xinjiang to the west.

In the past this province has been plagued by deadly floods and mudslides.

Landslides reportedly caused more than 1,000 deaths in a city in 2010. It is also prone to earthquakes.

The stone forest of the Yellow River is known for its rugged mountainous landscape marked by stalagmites and stone pillars, and often serves as the setting for many Chinese television shows and movies, according to the China Daily.

Marathons and extreme sports have become popular among the Chinese middle class in recent years.

Chinese marathons, however, have often been marked by scandals. In 2018, for example, more than 250 runners were disqualified from the Shenzhen Half Marathon for wearing false numbers or taking shortcuts.

With information from AFP