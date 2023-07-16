21: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, July 16, 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno airs the film 21, a 2008 film directed by Robert Luketic, based on the events of the MIT Blackjack Team, a group of MIT students who between 1980 and 1990 he broke many casinos using card counting in blackjack. Let’s see the plot and the cast of the film.

Plot

The film follows Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a model student who would like to enter Harvard Medical School but does not have the money to afford enrollment, despite being accepted with the maximum score. In order to pay the required $300,000, he applies for the Robinson Scholarship, which is intended for one person a year. Whoever tells the most captivating life experience will win. It is then that Ben begins to remember and tell his story. During his years of MIT study in Boston, he had been noticed by Professor Mickey Rosa (Kevin Spacey), fascinated by his ability to do even complex mathematical calculations. The academic then decides to submit to him the Monty Hall problem, one of the most difficult of all time.

When the student solves it, he earns his trust and above all an invitation to become a member of the Blackjack team, made up of a small group of very good students: Fisher (Jacob Pitts), Jill (Kate Bosworth), Choi ( Aaron Yoo) and Kianna (Liza Lapira). Through an elaborate card counting system, they manage to earn staggering sums at the casino’s famous green tables. The boy is reluctant and at first refuses. Then Jill persuades him to accept, an almost obligatory choice given the low chances of winning the scholarship. Thus begins his adventure in Las Vegas, which will reserve him joys and sorrows. Will he eventually get into Harvard?

21: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of 21? Starring are Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth, Laurence Fishburne, Jim Sturgess, Aaron Yoo, Jacob Pitts, Liza Lapira, Josh Gad, Spencer Garrett, Jack McGee, Sam Golzari. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Jim SturgessBen Campbell

Kevin SpaceyMickey Rosa

Kate BosworthJill Taylor

Aaron YooChoi

Liza Lapira as Kianna

Jacob PittsJimmy Fisher

Laurence FishburneCole Williams

Josh GadMiles Connolly

Sam Golzari: Cam

Streaming and TV

Where to see 21 live tv and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 16 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.