This evening, 19 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno the film 21 will be broadcast, a 2008 film directed by Robert Luketic, based on the events of the MIT Blackjack Team, a group of MIT students who between 1980 and 1990 he won numerous casinos using card counting in blackjack. Let’s see the plot and cast of the film.

Plot

The film follows the story of Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), a model student who would like to enter Harvard Medical School but doesn’t have the money to afford enrollment, despite being accepted with top marks. In order to pay the necessary three hundred thousand dollars, he applies for the Robinson scholarship, intended for only one person per year. The person who recounts the most captivating life experience will win. It is then that Ben begins to remember and tell his story. During his years studying at MIT in Boston, he was noticed by Professor Mickey Rosa (Kevin Spacey), fascinated by his ability to make even complex mathematical calculations. The academic then decides to present him with the Monty Hall problem, one of the most difficult of all time.

When the student solves it, he earns his trust and above all the invitation to become a member of the Blackjack team, made up of a small group of very smart students: Fisher (Jacob Pitts), Jill (Kate Bosworth), Choi ( Aaron Yoo) and Kianna (Liza Lapira). Through an elaborate card counting system, they manage to earn staggering sums at the famous green tables of the casino. The boy is reluctant and at first refuses. Then Jill persuades him to accept, an almost forced choice considering the slim chances of winning the scholarship. Thus he begins his adventure in Las Vegas, which will reserve him joys and sorrows. Will he eventually get into Harvard?

21: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of 21? The protagonists are Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth, Laurence Fishburne, Jim Sturgess, Aaron Yoo, Jacob Pitts, Liza Lapira, Josh Gad, Spencer Garrett, Jack McGee, Sam Golzari. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Jim SturgessBen Campbell

Kevin Spacey: Mickey Pink

Kate BosworthJill Taylor

Aaron Yoo: Choi

Liza Lapira: Kianna

Jacob PittsJimmy Fisher

Laurence FishburneCole Williams

Josh Gad as Miles Connolly

Sam Golzari: Cam

Streaming and TV

Where to watch 21 live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – 19 September 2023 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.