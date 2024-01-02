Home page World

From: Nadja Rödig

Creativity in the workplace is very important.

New Year New luck. But who needs that when you know exactly what you're doing at work? Because Job failures that make you want to go straight back to bed, are something for kindergarten. Here, however, professionals were at work! And if you want to become one yourself, repeat after me: Fits. Already.

1. If you've ever been paid to do puzzles, let's talk more.

2. A) All stones have been used up. B) The road is probably finished, right?!

3. Okay, so you want a hotel room with a heater that won't cause the TV to overheat? Always these demands.

4. “What doesn’t fit will be made to fit” is not a motto. It's a way of life.

5. Yes, of course, as if you were always taking on a new role. At least no one can complain about you!

6. It is said, sit on the throne. And there's certainly not a throne in just any corner!

7. You'll be grateful for this move if a scary clown from the sewers ever offers you a balloon.

8. Help! Where is the emergency exit here???

9. Everything's fine, I found him.

10. Hey, in an emergency you probably rush through the door and don't push it open gently.

11. There was no mention of chairs here and word problems are still taken seriously at school.

12. Tesa is basically the German all-purpose glue and if it goes wrong, are you already in the hospital or not?

13. So the trees are definitely holding up great!

14. Creativity in craftsmanship is at least as important as craftsmanship.

15. And now everyone: That's okay!

16. The final repair will take place in the next working year. Certainly.

17. Come on… You'll be more happy about 1.5 bathrooms than just 1.

18. Are you okay? Why are your eyes twitching like that?

19. A sense of proportion is also a measure.

20. And if you ever make a mistake, just leave instructions!

21. What could possibly go wrong?

Famous last words… Unless, of course, you're very lucky. In that case, give some of it to these unlucky people:

