Srinagar: During the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the corona virus investigation report found 1,218 new people positive, increasing the number of cases in the union territory to 69,832. In a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, it said that out of 1,218 new cases, 642 cases are from Jammu division and 576 cases are from Kashmir division.

During this period, 21 people have died due to Corona virus here, due to which the number of people who died due to the virus has increased to 1,105 in the Union Territory. The number of people recovering from the corona virus has increased to 49,557. The number of active cases in the state is now 19,170, out of which 11,020 cases are from Jammu division and 8,150 from Kashmir division.

More than 92 thousand deaths in the country

86,052 new corona cases have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours on Friday and 1141 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than a thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that 81,177 patients have also been cured in 24 hours. The number of patients recovering after six days has been reported to be lower than the new corona infected.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now increased to 58 lakh 18 thousand. Of these, 92,290 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 70 thousand and 47 lakh 56 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection.

