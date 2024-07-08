Monday, July 8, 2024, 10:06











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

A total of 21 individuals have been arrested by the National Police for their alleged links to more than a dozen drug sales points in different municipalities in the Region of Murcia. They are charged with crimes against public health and electricity fraud. The agents dismantled up to 11 houses used mainly to sell marijuana in Murcia, Cartagena, Molina de Segura, Alcantarilla and Lorca.

The movement of people who consume this type of narcotic substances is usually a constant, entering these buildings and leaving again a few minutes later, causing serious harm, great social alarm and a feeling of insecurity among the residents of the area.

The searches allowed the seizure of almost 6,000 marijuana plants in different stages of growth, as well as other types of drugs such as cocaine and hashish, ready for sale. Cash was also seized, as well as the tools used for the cultivation and development of these types of plantations. All those responsible, once arrested, were brought before the courts of their respective districts for the adoption of the appropriate precautionary measures.