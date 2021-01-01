The seventh installment (December-March) of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is still awaited by crores of farmers, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent Rs 18000 crore to the accounts of 9 crore farmers on 25 December. Despite this, 21 percent of Uttar Pradesh, 22 percent of Punjab, 23 percent of Gujarat, 29 percent of farmers of Jharkhand have not reached the third installment of Rs 2000 this financial year. At present, there are 11 crore 45 lakh beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

State wise data of farmers receiving December-March installments

state Payment in successful percentage Meghalaya 96 Himachal Pradesh 95 Bihar 94 Uttarakhand 93 Haryana 93 Nagaland 91 Jammu and Kashmir 91 Telangana 91 Kerala 91 Maharashtra 88 Arunachal 88 Madhya Pradesh 85 Chhattisgarh 83 Rajasthan 82 Karnataka 82 Mizoram 81 Uttar Pradesh 79 Punjab 78 Gujarat 77 Tamil Nadu 76 Jharkhand 71 Andra Pradesh 66 Odisha 57 Manipur 55 Sikkim 41 Lakshadweep 29 Assam 7 West Bengal 0

Source: pmkisan.gov.in

According to PM Kisan Portal, the first installment was given to 3,16,01,224 farmers. The second installment reached 6,63,16,797 farmers, the third 8.75 crore, the fourth 8.94 crore and the fifth installment reached 10.46 crore farmers, while the number of farmers getting the sixth installment stood at 10.20 crore. At the same time, the number of farmers getting the seventh installment is 9.06 crores. This installment will be sent by 31 March 2021.

Remove mistakes sitting at home

If you have not received money in your bank account even after application, then check your records to see if there is any mistake in it. For this you do not need to go anywhere, rather you can fix it from your mobile at home, if you have downloaded the PM Kisan app, then it is even easier to rectify the mistakes. Let’s know how to fix these mistakes …