The seventh installment (December-March) of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is still awaited by crores of farmers, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent Rs 18000 crore to the accounts of 9 crore farmers on 25 December. Despite this, 21 percent of Uttar Pradesh, 22 percent of Punjab, 23 percent of Gujarat, 29 percent of farmers of Jharkhand have not reached the third installment of Rs 2000 this financial year. At present, there are 11 crore 45 lakh beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
State wise data of farmers receiving December-March installments
|state
|
Payment in successful percentage
|Meghalaya
|96
|Himachal Pradesh
|95
|Bihar
|94
|Uttarakhand
|93
|Haryana
|93
|Nagaland
|91
|Jammu and Kashmir
|91
|Telangana
|91
|Kerala
|91
|Maharashtra
|88
|Arunachal
|88
|Madhya Pradesh
|85
|Chhattisgarh
|83
|Rajasthan
|82
|Karnataka
|82
|Mizoram
|81
|Uttar Pradesh
|79
|Punjab
|78
|Gujarat
|77
|Tamil Nadu
|76
|Jharkhand
|71
|Andra Pradesh
|66
|Odisha
|57
|Manipur
|55
|Sikkim
|41
|Lakshadweep
|29
|Assam
|7
|West Bengal
|0
Source: pmkisan.gov.in
According to PM Kisan Portal, the first installment was given to 3,16,01,224 farmers. The second installment reached 6,63,16,797 farmers, the third 8.75 crore, the fourth 8.94 crore and the fifth installment reached 10.46 crore farmers, while the number of farmers getting the sixth installment stood at 10.20 crore. At the same time, the number of farmers getting the seventh installment is 9.06 crores. This installment will be sent by 31 March 2021.
Remove mistakes sitting at home
If you have not received money in your bank account even after application, then check your records to see if there is any mistake in it. For this you do not need to go anywhere, rather you can fix it from your mobile at home, if you have downloaded the PM Kisan app, then it is even easier to rectify the mistakes. Let’s know how to fix these mistakes …
- Go to the official website of PM-Kisan Scheme (https://pmkisan.gov.in/). Go to its Farmer Corner and click on the Edit Aadhaar Details option.
- You enter your Aadhaar number here. After this enter a captcha code and submit.
- If your name is wrong only, that is, both the application and your name in Aadhaar are different, then you can fix it online.
- If there is any other mistake, then contact it in your accountant and the Department of Agriculture office
.
