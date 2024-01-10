Home page politics

Large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. © Sayed Hassan/dpa

Since the Gaza war broke out, Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea. The US military has increased its cooperation with the armed forces of other countries to defend itself.

Washington – According to US information, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have again attacked merchant ships in the Red Sea. The responsible US regional command announced on Tuesday evening that 18 drones and three missiles had been intercepted by US and British units.

The projectiles were fired from Yemeni areas controlled by the Houthis into the southern Red Sea towards international shipping routes containing dozens of merchant ships. No injuries or damage were reported. It was the 26th attack by the Houthis on commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea since November 19th.

US military increases cooperation

In view of an increasing number of attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea by the Houthi rebels, the US military increased its cooperation with the armed forces of other countries in the region in mid-December.

According to the US Department of Defense in Washington, several countries are taking part in the new security initiative called “Operation Prosperity Guardian”, including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles and Spain. Greater cooperation between naval forces is intended to improve the protection of merchant ships.

Already several ships attacked

Since the Gaza war broke out between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships with alleged Israeli connections in the Red Sea. Only freighters delivering aid to the Gaza Strip would be granted passage. Several ships have been attacked since then, including a container freighter belonging to the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd. Large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the route through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The Houthi rebels also repeatedly attack Israel directly with drones and rockets.

Around ten percent of all world trade passes through the Red Sea. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean with the Red Sea, providing the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe. The alternative route around the South African Cape of Good Hope extends the transport by a few days. dpa