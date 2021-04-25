The first public attorney, head of the Traffic Prosecution in Dubai, Counselor Salah Boufrousha Al Falasi, told Emirates Today: “The Traffic Prosecution obtained 21 million dirhams from drivers who initiated lawsuits against them to pay the legal blood money, and final rulings were issued against them in the interest of the heirs of the deceased, within In the years 2019 and 2020, it coordinated with the relevant authorities to transfer the collected sums to the benefit of the heirs.

Al Falasi indicated that there are direct instructions from the Public Prosecutor of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Al-Humaidan, to the head and members of the Traffic and Traffic Prosecution regarding the necessity of speedy investigation and disposition of traffic cases received from various police stations, taking into account the continuing demand from the courts competent to apply the penalties in force.

Al-Falasi indicated that 7287 cases were registered during the past year, including notifications and requests for protest against traffic violations, and distributed as 58 cases that caused the death of a person by mistake as a result of using a vehicle, 17 cases for drivers who caused severe physical injury, and 94 drivers were caught driving their vehicles under the influence of narcotic substances. And 670 cases of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and 38 cases of drivers accused of endangering the lives of others by using their vehicles.

He explained that the case index decreased by an estimated 41.7% compared to the year 2019, which witnessed the registration of 12 thousand and 385 cases, which included 82 cases of drivers who caused the death of people by mistake as a result of using a vehicle, 50 cases of persons who caused severe physical injuries to others, and 108 cases of driving a vehicle under The impact of drugs, and 1080 cases of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and 53 cases endangering the lives of others.

Al Falasi stressed that motorists must abide by the provisions of traffic and traffic laws to avoid falling under the threat of legal accountability, stressing that the Public Prosecution will not be complacent in demanding the application of penalties and the measures prescribed by law.

Counselor Salah Boufroucha Al Falasi said: “The Traffic and Traffic Prosecution has adopted several projects to achieve the best results during the current year, most notably the smart inspection project, which is an electronic link between the Traffic and Traffic Prosecution and Dubai Police represented by police stations, through which the necessary investigation and inspection procedures are accelerated in Serious traffic accidents leading to death and injuries as soon as they occur, and taking all necessary legal and administrative measures.

He added that this project helps the main strategic partners to reduce congestion resulting from severe traffic accidents in the emirate, and shorten the time for implementing the required procedures to a few hours, instead of waiting for periods of time previously extended to about 10 working days.

He explained that the smart inspection project completely dispenses with paper transactions, whether in the correspondence or the required technical reports, as all the necessary transactions are completed through the smart application in line with the Dubai strategy for paperless transactions, and to support the Dubai Smart Government’s approach to using applications and automating procedures. He added that among the new projects also, during the current year, is a sponsorship project, which depends on the establishment of a smart electronic pathway in cooperation with strategic partners dedicated to insurance companies, and linking it to the outputs of traffic and traffic issues, by entering data of insurance companies that cover vehicles registered in cases, with the aim of empowering parties The case and insurance companies can easily obtain and see the outputs of these cases, without the need to submit requests or review the service center.

• “Smart Inspection” helps reduce congestion resulting from traffic accidents.





