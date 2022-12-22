Rakova announced the implementation of the planned repair program for milk distribution points

In Moscow, since the beginning of 2022, 21 milk distribution points have been repaired and brought to a single standard. Now residents of 18 districts of the capital will be able to receive food and products for pregnant and lactating women in comfortable conditions. Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, spoke about this.

“In the course of the renovation, modern interior decoration was carried out in all rooms in the same style as children’s polyclinics renovated according to the new standard, new windows, doors, fire safety and air conditioning systems, comfortable furniture for visitors and employees, and recognizable signs were installed,” said the vice-mayor, emphasizing that next year the modernization of milk distribution points will be continued. According to her, the project is not completed and will be implemented in stages.

3000square meters amounted to the total area of ​​repaired milk distribution points

The largest were two points in Novokosino. One of them – point No. 85 – is being prepared for opening and will begin work on January 1, 2023. On the same day, milk distribution points No. 101 in Pechatniki and No. 213 in Zelenograd will start working.

One of the main features of the updated outlets is recognizable signs on the facades with information about the operating mode and markers for issuing counters. In addition, now they are equipped for people with limited mobility and parents with strollers.

“A large-scale renovation program for milk distribution points allows us to bring them to uniform standards and create the most comfortable conditions for visitors and employees. In 21 dairy kitchens this year, work was carried out in accordance with the schedule. I am sure that Muscovites will appreciate the results of the renovation: updated areas for visitors, comfortable workplaces for employees of milk distribution points and recognizable facades with ramps for wheelchairs,” added Alexei Sapsay, Deputy Head of the Moscow City Health Department.

Free meals are provided to pregnant women, children under three years of age and nursing mothers of children under six months of age, children from large families under the age of seven, children under 15 with certain chronic diseases, and children with disabilities.