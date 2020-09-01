Future Business Ideas – Where are incredible business opportunities for 2021 and beyond?

Well, the World is going through difficult times every country is facing the COVID-19 crisis. The news of job loss and lay off are becoming common. Top economists are predicting the worst recession since the Great Depression.

But, let’s hope that the situation improves with the time and post COVID-19 scenario would be full of new opportunities.

You must be keen to know about new opportunities and future business trends before they pass by. To help you, I have shortlisted 21 Future Business Ideas. These business ideas are shortlisted based earning potential, increasing popularity usage, and impact on the quality of life.

21 Future Business Ideas 2021 and beyond

# 1 Fitness Technology

Fitness Technology is the most promising and evergreen future business idea. The market for fitness technology is growing rapidly. More and more people are making use of fitness gadgets and apps for tracking fitness. Fitness technology is advancing every day. Few examples where future lies are –

Fitness Trackers with built-in sensors and heart rate monitor

Smart Scales for tracking weight reduction including activities

Smart Gym Equipment’s

App and devices for improving sleep

Mirror with Augmented reality to become virtual exercise class

Connected device for monitoring & recording health parameters There are many upcoming products in fitness technology. You can either start trading of fitness tech products or develop your unique product. Also Read – 225 Small Business Ideas with Low Investment in 2020 # 2 Robotics & Automation Robotics & Automation is the next big thing for the future. The readymade machine will be programmed to do work of manpower. Robots will become part of our life. In many countries, robots are already being adopted for doing a fix set of work. Alexa bot is one such example that learns and does some work as personal assistance. Once robotics automation starts in full swing people may lose their jobs. But on the other hand, it will lead to a very good business opportunity for entrepreneurs. There are endless business opportunities. Few of them are – Develop Robot in Cleaning, construction, entertainment

Programming of robots as per requirements

Robot Repair & maintenance # 3 360 Degree Photo & Video 360 Degree in Photography & Videography is an upcoming business. It is an unexplored area with a lot of potentials. 360 Degree Photograph is video is taken by a special camera with multiple lenses or with multiple cameras. 360 Degree photos and videos are very useful as it gives a complete view of place along with all object details. It has many applications in the business. You can use it for event planning, real estate, landscape designing, gaming, and entertainment. Few examples of business under this area would be – Selling of specialized camera and video equipment

360-degree photography and videography

Repair and maintenance of cameras and equipment

Digital image mixing and video making # 4 Micro Mobility Micro Mobility is a new word for many of us. Micro Mobility means the use of lightweight vehicles operating at a lower speed for commutation. As we are aware that we are facing a lot of issues due to traffic. One of the solutions to growing traffic is Micro Mobility. In micro-mobility ebikes, electrical scooters, skateboards, electrical pedal bicycles are used. It is a future for urban transportation. The business opportunities associated with Micro Mobility are given below. Micro Mobility Rental Business

Micro Mobility vehicle development and sell

App and platform development for sharing Micro Mobility vehicle

GPS based tracking of Micro Mobility vehicle # 5 Space Tourism Space tourism is one of the best future business ideas. Space tourism means human space travel for recreational purposes. In countries like USA space tourism is already started. Only a limited tourists are allowed for this. This business requires a lot of technical expertise. The business opportunity in space tourism are – Manufacturing of Space Shuttle

Selling and manufacturing of fuel related to space equipment

Risk assessment insurance related work # 6 Electrical car Electrical Car is about to become a reality. It will open up new business options for many. It is expected that an electric car will become a default vehicle of the future. The main reasons are longevity and environmental sustainability. Once the electrical car is launched we will have many new business opportunities. Few examples are – Electrical Car Service Garage

Charging station setup

Spare Parts Manufacturing / sell

Battery Swap and scrapping # 7 Car Charging Station I believe that an electric car will be the default vehicle in the future. Once Electrical Car is launched it requires car charging stations. A charging station is a place where an electric car battery can be charged. Lack of a charging station will create a problem. In future, we will see a charging station instead of a petrol pump and gas station. Starting a charging station business is a very good business option. You can establish a car charging station in the limited cities and expand gradually. # 8 Cyber ​​Security Cyber ​​Security is the evergreen field. Cyber ​​Security is also known as information security. It is the practice of securing computers, servers, networks, and personal devices from hacking and malicious viruses. The malicious attacks are growing established process and security infrastructure is required to withstand growing attacks. Few new business ideas in the cybersecurity field are – Information security consultant

Security Infrastructure deployment and maintenance

IT Security Solutions design and sell # 9 Home Automation IoT Home Automation is the future. All home will be internet-connected and all home appliances will be operated remotely in the future. It requires the conversion of home appliances with IoT enablement. It also requires the integration & programming of all devices at a single place. The business ideas in home automation area are – Converting traditional equipment in IoT enable devices

Selling complete home automation solution

Repair maintenance of Home Automation IoT devices # 10 Home Solar Energy Setup Solar Energy is a clean energy source. The solar power generation technology is advancing and getting better. Solar energy is becoming a choice for everyone due to tax break and saving of money. Once the solar panel setup is done you need not worry about the electricity bill. Under Home Solar Energy setup you need to sell and install solar panels to the individuals home. Once the setup is completed you can take the AMC contract. # 11 Virtual Medical Appointment The virtual medical appointment is the next future business idea. People are not preferring to visit a doctor due to COVID-19. This gives birth to a new business option virtual medical appointment. You need to develop a reliable, interactive, and affordable online medical appointment and consultation system. It is one of the promising business ideas for the future. # 12 Cryobank and Stem Cell Cryobank and Stem cell bank is evergreen and upcoming business. Cryobank & stem cell collects human tissue for future usage. It includes donor sperm, eggs, umbilical cord etc. It is an expensive affair to start Cryobank and Stem cell. If you have competency and money you should start cryobank. It is a promising business option. # 13 Virtual Call Center Virtual Call Center is next in the list of future business ideas. The days are gone to establish a physical call center. A virtual call center is a call center where geographically dispersed teamwork as a single organization. It is a very good arrangement where cost can be saved. This business can be started from Home. However, you need to take care of time and resource management. # 14 Wearable A wearable is a next technology. People have started using a wearable. For many people, it has become a status symbol. Wearables have various applications and it can collect user health data including heart rate, calories burned, blood pressure, time spent on exercising etc. There are many other applications under development which include measuring blood alcohol content, monitoring sickness, health risk assessment, forecasting mood changes, stress level etc. Few upcoming business ideas in wearable are – Selling wearable

Developing new wearable with unique application

Repair of wearable

# 15 Chatbots

Chatbots are computer programs to simulate conversations with the user via messaging or voice commands. Chatbots are used for customer support, lead generation as well as issue resolution. The usage of Chatbots is growing. People prefer to talk with an application instead of a human. It saves time and adds value to the business. If you have the technical expertise you can develop customized chatbots and sell it in the market.

# 16 VR Technology Business

VR means virtual reality. Virtual Reality is a computer technology that generates a simulated environment. It is used to get virtual experience on screen. It gives 3D and immersed experience. VR can be applied in various industries such as medical, real estate, defense, manufacturing, etc. The business suggested in this area would be selling VR equipment & designing system for VR.

# 17 Artificial Intelligence in Lead Generation

Artificial Intelligence is a future technology. You can use Artificial Intelligence for various industrial applications. One of the very good business options is the usage of AI is lead generation. You can use lead generation for understanding and predicting consumer behavior. You can convert more leads into a sale by using AI. AI can also be used for building a customer pipeline.

# 18 BioFuel production

BioFuel is a future product. Biofuel is produced using biomass using chemical reactions. BioFuel is sustainable fuel. BioFuel can be used in the vehicle as bio-diesel as well as industrial applications. BioFuel Production is a promising business option. If you have the expertise you can start a biofuel production business.

# 19 Vertical Farming

Vertical farming is next in the list of future business. It is an evergreen business. Due to a lack of space and an increase in population, it becomes essential to produce more crops. Vertical farming is one of the ways to address the same. Instead of growing crops on a flat surface, farmers can grow it on a vertical surface. Many cities have started using this technology. Additionally, vertical gardening is also another related field with a lot of potentials.

# 20 Food Vending

Food vending machine is used for the automatic dispensing of food based on swiping of a card or inputting money. The food could be snacks, beverages, chips, etc. This concept is very common in western countries. However, it is at the preliminary stage in many countries. In a food vending business you need to manufacture or sell food vending machines.

# 21 Online Gaming

Online Gaming is most promising and among best future business ideas. People are crazy about online gaming. As per estimate online gaming industry is growing @ 22% every year. There are more than 35% online gamer across world and count of online gamer is growing every day.

Online gaming business is one of the lucrative business option. You can make lot of money via online gaming. You can make your own games. Alternatively, you can make sell games online as well as work as affiliate marketer also.

Final thoughts

All future business options are given on the list are with a lot of potentials. Some of the business ideas may sound unrealistic as of now but you can’t ignore it as time will show the future of these businesses. You should invest your time, energy, and money on these business ideas to make your future secure.

The list is endless it can go further also. However, I have included the best future business ideas for the next decade 2020-2030. These ideas are country independent you can adopt these ideas in any countries like India, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Middle East etc.

If you have any suggestions, you can drop it in the comment section given below.