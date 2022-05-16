Fame Writing

The Cannes Film Festival returns to ‘normality’ and opens its 75th edition tomorrow with Tom Cruise’s film “Top Gun”. However, it will also be a remembered edition because the organizers took a stand and expressed solidarity with Ukraine, and prohibited the entry of Russian delegations.

The festival will screen the posthumous documentary on Ukraine by the Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed by Russian soldiers in the city of Mariúpol on April 2nd. “After his death, his producers and collaborators did everything to continue transmitting his work, his mission, his films. The film ‘Mariupolis 2’ was essential to show and we added it”.

21 films in the running

On the Ibero-American side, the section that competes for the Cannes Palme d’Or includes Spanish cinema. “It finally pays justice, especially to new authors after last minute additions,” says AFP.

The Spanish Albert Serra, known in Cannes (for “Liberté”), competes with “Pacifiction”, performed by the French actor Benoît Magimel and set on a Pacific island.

The main film with which Serra will compete will be Canadian David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the future”, a science fiction story in which humans are in a synthetic environment and bodies undergo transformations. According to the director, it could damage susceptibilities. “There are some very strong scenes, I’m sure we’ll have dropouts (in theater) within five minutes of the movie. If they’ll be outraged the way they were with ‘Crash,’ I kind of don’t think so. They may be repulsed to the point of wanting to leave, but that’s not the same as being outraged,” Cronenberg told Deadline.

The Belgian Dardenne brothers, winners of Cannes, are back in competition with “Tori et Lokita”. French director Claire Denis presents “Stars at noon”, set in Nicaragua. Also competing are the American James Gray (“Armageddon time”), or the Iranian Ali Abassi (“Border”).