The Federal National Council will conclude, the day after tomorrow, the second ordinary session of the 17th legislative term, during its 14th session, which will witness the recitation of the decree of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to adjourn the session.

According to a monitoring conducted by “Emirates Today”, the parliamentary session witnessed the discussion and approval of 21 bills and general topics, including 14 draft laws and five general topics, in addition to the members of the Council directing 31 parliamentary questions, to which government representatives responded during the sessions of the Council.

The closing session is scheduled to witness the discussion and approval of a federal bill amending some provisions of the Federal Law on the National Archives, and four parliamentary questions from members of the Council to government representatives, including two questions to the Minister of Education, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, from Afra Bakhit Al Alili, about “Field Training and Voluntary Hours for Students of Higher Education Institutions in the State,” and Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi on “The Age of Entry into Kindergarten.”

Kifah Muhammad Al-Zaabi asks the Minister of State for Public Education, Jamila bint Salem Al-Muhairi, about “health insurance for new teachers”, while Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi asks the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Sports Authority, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, on the “Requirement for Professional Players to Reside in Sports Clubs.”

The agenda for the second regular session of the current legislative term began in the second session of the Council, which was held on the eighth of December 2020, during which the members discussed the topic of “The Ministry of Education’s policy regarding school supervision.”

The third session, which was held on December 22, 2020, witnessed the approval of two federal bills, the first regarding the approval of the consolidated final account of the Federation and the final accounts of independent bodies, for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2019, and the second, regarding linking the general budget of the Federation for the fiscal year 2021 .

The fourth session was held, on the fifth of last January, to discuss a “federal draft law regarding fundraising,” during which the response to three parliamentary questions was postponed to subsequent sessions.

The fifth session was held on January 19 to discuss a “federal draft law on the regulation and protection of industrial property rights.”

The council held its sixth session on February 9, where the members approved a federal draft law on access to genetic resources and their derivatives, and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use. They also discussed the topic of “the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s policy on achieving sustainable development of fish, animal and agricultural resources.”

The Council held its seventh session, on February 16, to discuss and approve three federal laws projects, the first to amend some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2018 regarding the Central Bank and the regulation of financial facilities and activities, the second regarding the exploitation of bogus scientific certificates, and the third to cancel The Federal Law Regulating Cases and Procedures for Appeals in Cassation before the Federal Court, in addition to discussing the efforts of the Ministry of Justice in developing the legal profession.

The eighth session, which was held on March 16, witnessed a discussion of the issue of “the Ministry of Interior’s policy regarding civil defense.”

The ninth session was held, on the sixth of last April, to discuss and approve two federal bills, the first to amend some provisions of the federal law to establish conciliation and reconciliation centers in civil and commercial disputes, and the second on mediation to settle civil and commercial disputes.

The tenth session, which was held on April 20, witnessed the approval of a federal draft law on the National Human Rights Commission, while a question was postponed to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, from member Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, about canceling the license of the “Tawafuq” center. The member was not satisfied with a written response sent by the Minister.

The 11th session, which was held on April 27, witnessed the approval of a draft federal law regulating the owners’ union.

In its 12th session, on May 25, the Council discussed the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development.”

The Council held its 13th session, on the eighth of this June, during which it approved a draft federal law on “mental health”.



