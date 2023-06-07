Twenty-one people, most of them military personnel and civilian militants in the auxiliary forces in Burkina Faso, were killed in two separate attacks by terrorists, according to security sources.

A security source said, “Violent clashes took place on Monday in Sawinga, Bolgo district, in the center-east of the country.”

A police source stated that 14 civilians from the army’s auxiliary forces and 4 soldiers were killed in this attack. He explained, “On the night of Monday to Tuesday, another attack resulted in the killing of a policeman and two civilians in the Yendere region, near the border with Ivory Coast.”

The same source added, “Search and security operations are continuing in this area, which has witnessed attacks against civilians in recent weeks.”