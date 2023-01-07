Who defended that 21 days would be enough to get rid of an addiction or even create a habit, may have to review their theories. Now there are those who argue that there is no fixed period: it can go from 18 days to 254 days and, normally, success comes on the 66th day, says ABC.

If you believed this myth, a study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology concluded that you did not. Of course, the time to implement a habit depends on the difficulty of this new routine. For example, learning a language, starting with a new healthy diet or exercising regularly are habits that require more time. According to the study, getting into the habit of running every day can take three weeks, but learning a new language takes longer.

+ Discover 5 different habits to improve memory

So it takes effort. Mark Twain, author of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, explained this theme quite graphically: “No one creates a habit or leaves an addiction if they simply throw it out the window. You have to take it step by step. And, to achieve this, it is important to know how the brain works when it comes to changing habits”, says the ABC.

The study explains: when we repeat a behavior for a long period of time, this circuit is ‘fixed’ in the brain almost automatically. The cigarette or the dessert that we want so much after eating are things that, almost without realizing it, become a habitual pleasure. This is a kind of “reward” that our brain creates when we perform certain types of activities. This type of “pleasant” activity, as the ABC explains, does not normally use the most rational part of the brain, the prefrontal cortex.

If we want, for example, to replace unhealthy habits, we have to devise effective “strategies” that focus on the rational part of the brain. According to the study, if, for example, you want to start running every day in the morning, a good way of mentalizing it is, the day before, to place your sports clothes in a prominent place. According to Ann Graybiel of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, this “visual cue” facilitates the behavior. After this exercise, we have to reward the brain with something we like, the so-called “self-reinforcement”.

José Antonio Portellano Pérez, PhD in Psychology from the Complutense University of Madrid, also talks about this reinforcement, stating that if we verbalize our success, the reinforcement is greater. Although this reinforcement does not work miracles, it helps to put the habit into practice. José Pérez also states that it is advantageous to write our results in a visible place, so that we can more easily see our evolution.

It is also necessary that our goals are realistic. If, for example, we set out to go to the gym every day, it is possible that at the end of the month we will give up, because we have not been able to achieve the proposed goal. If our objective is more modest, at least at the beginning, it is easier to achieve and not create frustration. Another example is quitting smoking. If it is gradually reduced, in a phased manner, it is more likely that the objective will be successfully met.

There is also, according to the neuropsychologist, to know how to deal with moments of disappointment. If, for example, we are in a more stressful moment, we know that it is easier to fall back into bad habits. According to José Pérez, there must be an effort not to give in to relapses. It is necessary to remain focused on our goals and the beneficial rewards that these changes will bring us for the future.